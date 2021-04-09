Akron man arrested for additional charges of sexual abuse of minor

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) – An Akron man is now facing more sexual abuse charges in another Siouxland county.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Kevin Jacobs, 64, on March 31 on warrants issued out of the county.

The warrants are for four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, Class B felonies, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.

Officials said the warrants were requested after an investigation in which a minor alleged that Jacobs had touched the child inappropriately.

According to court documents, he sexually abused the minor from the age of four to 13 in Plymouth County.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Plymouth County Jail.

On Tuesday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office also arrested Jacobs for one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

Authorities said the sexual assault in Sioux County happened between 2016 and 2018 with a child.