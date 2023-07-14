AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) — The grand opening for a new aquatic center for Akron families is taking place this weekend.

Opening Saturday, the Akron Family Aquatic Center is more than 6,000 square feet and will hold 150,000 gallons of water, according to a release from the city.

The pool will feature, six large in-pool and deck shade umbrellas, multiple spray play structures, two slides, a diving board, areas for conversation and relaxation, and a building to house mechanical equipment. The existing bathhouse and concession stand were constructed in 2002 and were kept and remodeled slightly.

The pool will also be ADA compliant, with a zero-depth entry, as well as steps and a wheelchair ramp into the pool.

The City of Akron, the Akron Park Board, and the Akron Aquatic Center Committee will hold a ribbon cutting and speak at noon on Saturday, July 15.

“The entire community has stepped up over the past several years to raise funds for the new Akron Family Aquatic Center, so we want to celebrate with everyone with a grand opening,” Akron City Administrator Dan Rolfes said. “The new pool will be a tremendous resource for our growing community and we’re excited to see this project finally become a reality.”

Over the last year, a raffle fundraiser was held, giving people the chance to be the irst in the pool, first down the red slide, first off the diving board, and more. The release stated that winners were drawn last week, and a permanent sign listing the “First In” winners will be placed for the life of the pool.

The Akron Family Aquatic Center is replacing the former Akron City Pool, which was removed in 2021 due to deterioration and increasing daily water loss. The new aquatic center was designed by ISG, Des Moines, Iowa, and was constructed by Christiansen Construction Company, Pender, Nebraska.

Officials are still taking donations and pledges to offset construction costs and loan payments by selling bricks with people’s names on them that will be placed at the entry to the bathhouse and concession stand building.