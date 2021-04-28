Airplane drag racing makes landing in Wayne

WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — A new sport that’s high-flying and high-speed has arrived in Siouxland.

Short Take Off and Landing (STOL) Drag Racing has been a sport in the mountains of Nevada, but on Wednesday, around 35 pilots flew in Stan Morris Field in Wayne for the relatively new sport fans of STOL drag racing are trying to increase awareness of the sport in hopes to attract pilots from a wider area.

“We already know that they’re going to have certain skill set, but it’s going to make them better and it’s also to expand aviation to new parts of the world and bring aviation to new people and like I said, it’s a sport that you can come out and do in just a regular airplane.”

The event will be going on at Stan Morris Field till Friday evening.

More information about the event can be found here.