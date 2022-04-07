SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – If you own an Airbnb or other home-sharing property in South Sioux City, you could soon be up for an inspection.

The South Sioux City rental inspection board has been working on this change for months. That doesn’t make Maureen Knecht, the owner of a treehouse and Hobbit-themed Airbnb in South Sioux City, any happier.

“I’m not in favor of it. I don’t think that as an Airbnb host that I would be putting anybody in danger or allowing them to stay in our places that don’t meet the standards. We’ve already gone through numerous, thousands of dollars that the city required us to do to even open them. And I don’t want to go through that again,” Maureen Knecht said.

Knecht has owned short-term rental property’s for three years and she says she has had to fork out more than $5,000 for structural inspections.

“Long term rental I understand, these people are living there. We rent it out from 4 p.m. to 11 a.m. and it’s not long-term rentals. The maximum we have is a three-day stay, and then we go in there and we clean it and we make sure everything is up to standard,” Knecht said.

The Chairman of the Rental Inspection Board says he understands Knecht’s concern but doesn’t believe home-sharing should be exempt from the protocol faced by long-term rental property owners.

“The overall goal of the entire rental inspection program was exactly that and that was to make all of our rental properties safe, secure, that they were habitable, good condition,” said Randy Meier, the Chairman of the Rental Inspection Board.

The next step for the rental board is awaiting an opinion from the city attorney on whether the ordinance should be changed. But, if the board decides to make the change, South Sioux City Council members will have the last word.