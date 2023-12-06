SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– On Nov. 23, Wings Air Rescue in Sioux City was flying to Storm Lake Hospital for a patient when, all of a sudden, a waterfowl broke through the helicopter’s windshield, hitting the pilot.

“We’re canceling the mission,” said a radio transmission from the incident. “Will you make other arrangements for us? We hit a bird. We’re diverting to the Storm Lake airport.”

“Climb up over the top of the wind towers and then made the approach to the hospital,” pilot Troy McCormick said, “and just about that time, ‘wham!’ The bird came through the windscreen and hit me right in the side of the head here, ‘boom,’ and then exploded all over in the inside of the aircraft.”

McCormick, the pilot of the flight, was hit by what he believes was a duck. McCormick said the details are fuzzy.

“Knocked me out for a little bit I think,” he said. “I don’t remember some of the information about what all happened. I remembered [a fellow crew member] talking to me a little bit, telling me what we needed to do, and we did that. We were able to land at the airport safely.”

McCormick was covered in blood and feathers, but thankfully wasn’t injured by the incident. However, the helicopter was another story.

“This window [had a] great big hole in the middle of it,” McCormick said. “This aircraft was full of bird guts and feathers and broken glass.”

McCormick has been flying since 2001 and joined Wings Air Rescue roughly a year ago. He said this was a freak accident.

“It’s not very common,” McCormick said. “Now we do have to look out for birds all of the time and we do dodge birds once in a while. We have had some hit glass, different parts of the aircraft, and have not had any issues, but to actually come through the windscreen, never experienced that.”

Almost two weeks later, McCormick and his co-workers find the absurdity of the incident to be funny, and are even teasing their fellow pilot about his encounter with the duck. McCormick said he’s lucky he wasn’t injured or worse.

“I’m grateful, super thankful,” he said, “because it definitely could’ve ended differently. I see a lot of the hand of God in how things played out.”

Wednesday was McCormick’s first day back to work since the incident. He said he’s excited to be back in the sky continuing to save lives, and will hopefully avoid any birds.