SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An air refueling aircraft made a nose landing at the Sioux City airport Wednesday afternoon.

The 185th Air Refueling Wing (ARW) said in a release that it occurred at 2:37 p.m. by an Iowa Air National Guard KC-135 Statotanker.

Officials said the aircraft was performing touch-and-go landings as part of a local training mission. When the incident happened, the aircraft’s front landing gear had not deployed when the aircraft came to a full stop on the airport’s main runway.

The Sioux City Airport Fire Department, 185th ARW crash recovery and safety teams responded to the scene.

The release added that there were five personnel on board during the incident. The five and the aircraft were assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing based out of Sioux City.

No injuries were reported.

While there is damage to the nose, the rest of the aircraft remains undamaged, the release stated.

Runway 36 at the airport remains open, while the main runway at Sioux City is closed as crash recovery personnel work to remove the aircraft.

The KC-135 can also be used for transporting people and equipment. The aircraft typically has three crew members including a pilot co-pilot and boom operator.

An investigation into the cause is ongoing.