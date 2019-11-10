Air Force Junior ROTC students honor fallen veterans

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Saturday, Air Force Junior ROTC students gathered at the Sergeant Floyd monument to honor our fallen veterans.

For 12 hours on Saturday, each cadet marched quietly during their 30-minute shift to honor military members who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

In the changing of the guard, the names of our fallen were read. Those marching said they were proud to take part in such a moving and meaningful ceremony.

“Well I don’t want to do that because it’s cold but you have to get over that, you have to think about what it is, you’re standing there honoring people and it’s supposed to be something that’s solemn,” said Emma Kerr, a senior at West High.

The program has taken place for the last four years and consists of students from all three Sioux City high schools.

