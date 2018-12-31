Air BnB brings money to Siouxland economy

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU9) - After more than a decade in business, Airbnb has become more than just a popular alternative to hotels. It has brought in a boost of new revenue and put small towns on the map across the country.



The Airbnb app is creating opportunities for local homes to earn extra cash, by renting their homes out to guests.

Ben Breit, the public affairs manager of Airbnb says with a new tax agreement that allows the company to pay for the hosts business tax. A new source of money lands back into the communities pockets.

"We were able to deliver hundreds of thousands of dollars in new revenue, tax revenue that they otherwise likely would not be getting. So the state is able to submit that and hopefully do some good things for the community as well," said Ben Breit



For the year 2018, the Iowa host community earned 9.3 million dollars combined, adding money to many homeowner's bank accounts and bringing people to areas they would normally not have traveled to.

Brittany Lesline has been using Airbnb to invite people into her home and has seen the growth.

"It really drives people through Sioux City which is huge for us because they get to see all the local places especially small business," said Lesline.

Nebraska's host community earned 7.6 million dollars combined and one popular and unique Airbnb in the South Sioux area has seen their tree house flourish. With many customers not just loving the place but the experience and culture that comes with it.

"We had a couple just a couple weeks ago who were planning on going to Minneapolis until they found the tree house and they were shocked that there was so much here in Sioux City to offer," said Maureen Knecht

The tree house Airbnb only opened its doors in august and it has already become a tourist attraction, with every week being fully booked.

"So how many people? I don't even know 40 45 maybe so in less than 4 months we have really grown it," said Knecht

Airbnb has changed the way people travel.. bringing new revenue and adventure to communities around the globe.