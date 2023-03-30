NORFOLK, Neb, (KCAU) — Scam calls are familiar and recognizable for many in Siouxland. However, artificial intelligence (AI) has changed how these scams are done.

With only five seconds of a person’s voice being recorded, scammers are able to replicate an individual’s voice while claiming to be a family member in jail or involved in a vehicle accident.

The City of Norfolk has recently been hit with several AI scam calls.

Captain Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said the goal of the scammer is to make a person panic and acquire money quickly.

“What people need to do is just take a moment, catch your breath. If it sounds suspicious, it probably is,” said Captain Bauer.

Captain Bauer recommended Siouxlanders call the family member or friend to verify if the claims are true before sending money.