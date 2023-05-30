YANKTON, S. D. (KCAU) — A community staple will soon close its doors for good after more than 50 years.

The owners of JoDean’s Steakhouse in Yankton announced their last day is May 31.

When KCAU 9 went up to visit just after the restaurant opened at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the dining room was already packed. A member of the Yankton Chamber of Commerce told KCAU 9 JoDean’s closure will be felt by community members and business owners alike.

“Regionally, people come to Yankton just to eat at JoDean’s, so it’s been a great draw for the residents as well as the tourists that come into the community, so we are really sad to see them go.” CEO of Yankton Thrive, Nancy Wenande said.

The owner of the restaurant told KCAU 9 that he’s grateful for the community’s support.

An online auction will take place through Girard Auction & Land Brokers, Inc. The auction will include antiques at the restaurant as well as the restaurant equipment.

The auction will be held on June 19 and June 20 on the Girard website. A full catalog of the items for sale is expected to be posted on June 12.