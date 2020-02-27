Age discrimination lawsuit against Woodbury County, Supervisor Chairman Ung dropped

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A lawsuit alleging age discrimination and retaliation by Woodbury County and the County Supervisors’ Chairman Matthew Ung has been dismissed.

Ed Gilliland, the former Woodbury County human resources director, filed the lawsuit in 2018, about a year after resigning as department head.

Ung said that he asked Gilliland to resign after completing an investigation into a serious personnel matter. He said that the board of Supervisors then accepted then accepted the resignation.

Gilliland sued about a year later, claiming he did not quit but was instead forced out by Ung and the county due to his age.

On Monday, Gilliland filed to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice.

Ung has since released a statement,