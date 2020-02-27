Age discrimination lawsuit against Woodbury County, Supervisor Chairman Ung dropped

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A lawsuit alleging age discrimination and retaliation by Woodbury County and the County Supervisors’ Chairman Matthew Ung has been dismissed.
Ed Gilliland, the former Woodbury County human resources director, filed the lawsuit in 2018, about a year after resigning as department head.
Ung said that he asked Gilliland to resign after completing an investigation into a serious personnel matter. He said that the board of Supervisors then accepted then accepted the resignation.
Gilliland sued about a year later, claiming he did not quit but was instead forced out by Ung and the county due to his age.
On Monday, Gilliland filed to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice.
Ung has since released a statement,
As Chairman, my only counter to settlement demands was $0. Fourteen months after the filing of this lawsuit made a big splash, I hope as many people are watching now as did then. A lot of nasty lies have been spewed about me, but at the end of the day, the action of my accuser to drop the case rather than face me in court speaks louder than those words. I thank the rest of the board for standing for truth, as we’ve shown it’s actually possible to say “no,” and refuse to reward frivolous claims with cash rewards.Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Chariman Ung