Afternoon Forecast: September 6, 2019

It’ll be a really pleasant evening in Siouxland for Friday Night Football as we expect sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s. Look for increasing cloud cover overnight with a low temperature of 56°.

We have a shot at scattered showers on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies with an afternoon high of 74°. It’ll also be a bit breezy with an east wind sustained at 10 to 20 MPH. Sunday we may have a stray shower or two with a cooler high of 72°.

Monday a warm front will cut through potentially with enough energy to spark up thunderstorms. The temperature will rise up near 80°. Highs will stay in the 70s & 80s in the extended forecast with a slightly unsettled pattern delivering a few additional showers & thunderstorms. The best organized chance of rain past Monday looks to develop next Thursday.

Have a super weekend!