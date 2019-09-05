Afternoon Forecast: September 5, 2019

Tonight we’ll have a low in the upper 50s under clear skies.

It should be a comfortable and pleasant Friday with a seasonal high just over 80° and more sunshine.

Unfortunately, the weekend is going to be a little messy with showers coming our way Saturday afternoon and persisting into early Sunday morning. Accumulations will be light along and south of Highway 20 at under a quarter of an inch. Northern communities in Siouxland may have sizable amount at a half an inch to an inch!

Another storm chance develops next Monday with a warm front bringing highs in the low to mid 80s for most of next week. Rain chances will be held to a minimum past Monday.