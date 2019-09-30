Afternoon Forecast: September 30, 2019

We closed out the month of September with unusually hot temperatures near 90°, but a big cold front looks to make for drastic changes as we enter October. Tonight we’ll have a chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low in the mid 50s.

Tuesday will be breezy, cooler, and wet with showers and thunderstorms affecting the region throughout the day. The high temperature will only climb into the low 60s.

Showers will start to break up on Wednesday with rainfall totals projected to land between 1 and 2 inches for most of the area. Some spots may see totals exceed 3 inches! A Flash Flood Warning has been put out by the National Weather Service going through Wednesday morning so always keep in mind – “Turn Around Don’t Drown” if you come across a flooded out road!

The rest of the week should be pretty quiet as we stick to the cooler side with highs in the 60s. There’s another chance of rain developing on Saturday morning, but that should be a lighter dose of precipitation.