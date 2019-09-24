Afternoon Forecast: September 24, 2019

This evening we’re tracking the potential for severe thunderstorms with an Enhanced Risk out from the National Weather Service for parts of northwest Iowa. Thunderstorms may be very strong creating large hail, damaging wind gusts, and perhaps even a tornado or two as we go through the evening hours. Once the storms clear the area (which should happen by about 9 PM) we’ll be on target for partly cloudy skies and comfortable conditions with a low in the middle 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be fine autumn days with highs in the low/mid 70s along with some sunshine.

Showers return late Thursday night stretching into Friday morning with a reinforcing cold front that looks to bring highs down into the upper 60s on Saturday afternoon.

Next week is going to be soggy and slightly warmer on Sunday and Monday. Heavier rain will be with us on Tuesday with the temperature taking a nosedive – highs will hover around 60° next Wednesday and Thursday.