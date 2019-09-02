Afternoon Forecast: September 2, 2019

Tonight we’ll have partly cloudy skies and a low temperature in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be a notch cooler under mostly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 81° in Sioux City. It’ll be breezy with a sustained NW flow of 10 to 20 MPH and gusts peaking at about 30 MPH.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and pleasant. Wednesday will be comfortable with the high hitting 79°. Thursday will be hotter with an afternoon high of 87° anticipated.

Clouds will start moving in on Friday and we’ve got a good shot at showers happening Saturday. Temperatures will tumble this weekend with highs around 70°.