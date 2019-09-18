Afternoon Forecast: September 18, 2019

Tonight a disturbance will bring more showers and thunderstorms to Siouxland. Parts of western Iowa and eastern Nebraska have been put into a Flood Watch as 1 to 2 inches of rain will be common. If you come across a flooded road, always remember turn around don’t drown. The low temperature overnight will dip into the mid 60s.

Beyond a leftover morning thunderstorm, we should have a pleasant Thursday with a mixture of sun & clouds and an afternoon high in the low/mid 80s.

More thunderstorms are anticipated to happen on Friday with a cold front and there’s a chance of severe weather occurring. Getting past that, we should have a terrific weekend with dry weather for a change and a good helping of sunshine too! Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid/upper 70s.

Seasonal September weather is favored to occur for next week with highs holding steady between 75 and 85 degrees. There’s a chance of more thunderstorms happening on Tuesday.