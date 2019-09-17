Afternoon Forecast: September 17, 2019

Tonight we’ll have a few isolated thunderstorms after midnight with a low of 70°.

It’ll be mostly sunny and warm for Wednesday with afternoon highs picking up into the mid 80s. Once again through the overnight hours leading into Thursday, we may have thunderstorms flare up.

Temperatures will hold steady in the low/mid 80s on Thursday and Friday. A final round of thunderstorms is favored to occur Friday evening leading into a sunny and drier weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s going through the extended forecast.