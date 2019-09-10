Afternoon Forecast: September 10, 2019

Tonight we run the risk of severe thunderstorms – especially in far northern Nebraska and into eastern South Dakota. Thunderstorms may produce locally heavy rainfall, hail, and damaging wind gusts continuing to the east along the Iowa/Minnesota border through the overnight period. The low temperature tonight will be in the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high back in the mid/upper 80s. Late at night, another round of strong thunderstorms will get going with the focus being west of I-29.

Rain persists into Thursday morning before the skies will clear out. Thursday will be pretty pleasant once we dry out later in the day with highs in the mid/upper 70s.

A dry & quiet pattern takes hold in the extended forecast with highs staying a little above average between about 80° and 85°. Past Thursday morning, there are no significant precipitation chances.

