Afternoon Forecast: October 8, 2019

Tonight we’ll have clear skies and a light southerly breeze with low temperatures in the 50s. It should be pleasant outside!

A breezy Wednesday is expected with increasing cloud cover. Wind gusts will exceed 35 MPH from the SSE helping us to hit high temperatures in the low/mid 70s.

Wednesday night after midnight we’ll have rain showers slide in and it’ll be wet for most of the day Thursday. Rain totals will fall between a half an inch and 1 inch. It’ll be much cooler Thursday with the temperature only making it into the upper 50s.

Friday we’ll have a rain/snow mix with very light snow accumulations that are expected to melt off the ground rapidly. It’ll stay windy on Friday with a high in the upper 30s – about 30° colder than normal!

A quiet pattern with clearing skies will occur going through the weekend and into next week with temperatures rebounding into the 50s and eventually 60s.

