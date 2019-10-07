Afternoon Forecast: October 7, 2019

Tonight we’ll have clear skies with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s. It’ll be a pretty pleasant night – nice enough to leave the windows open without too great of a chill.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be picture perfect October days with sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. The only issue will be a very strong southerly wind gusting to about 40 MPH.

Thursday we’ll have increasing clouds with a major cold front beginning to cut in. We’ll have rain showers with accumulations between 1/2 an inch and 1 inch. Then at night going into Friday, it’ll become cold enough for a change over to some snowflakes! Snow accumulations will be very light and quickly melt off given soil temperatures in the mid 50s. There may be travel impacts though as roads briefly become snow covered plus visibility is likely to be affected given very strong northwest wind gusts over 40 MPH. The high temperature on Friday may not get out of the 30s in an unusually cold turn of events.

It’ll become sunny and calmer next weekend with highs rising back into the 50s.