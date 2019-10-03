Afternoon Forecast: October 3, 2019

A Frost Advisory is in effect for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area including Sioux City from 1 AM until 9 AM on Friday morning. The low temperature will slip down near the freezing mark and patchy frost will be possible, so if you have plants you wish to protect from the chill make sure to cover them up with a light linen blanket.

Following a cool morning, Friday is going to be a pretty nice autumn day with a high near 60° along with some sunshine. Clouds will increase during the afternoon and by evening there’s a chance of showers. Rain will continue into the morning hours of Saturday with light accumulations of a half an inch or less.

The rain will tag along with a warm front delivering a pleasant pattern for next week with highs in the low to mid 70s coupled with sunny skies. No significant changes are expected until next Thursday when a cold front will deliver another round of rain to Siouxland.