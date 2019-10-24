Afternoon Forecast: October 24, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There may be a light chill to the air today, especially with the breeze out there, but a seasonal weekend is in store before the next cold front moves through on Sunday.

Tonight will be on the chilly side with clear skies, this weekend will be seasonal with highs in the 50s and 60s and sunny skies, but a cold front is projected to move through on Sunday, dropping temperatures and bringing showers and possible flurries.

Today has been mostly sunny and clear, with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 40s across Siouxland, with a breeze from the northwest between 10 and 15 mph. The good news is, that breeze should start dying down, with winds becoming calm as we make our way into the evening and overnight hours.

Tonight however, is going to be on the chilly side with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s by early tomorrow morning. We will continue to see clear skies through the night and into the start of the weekend before Sunday’s cold front moves in dropping temperatures into the 30s and 40s for the upcoming week.