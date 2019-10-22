Afternoon Forecast: October 22, 2019

Tonight we’ll have clouds sliding in with a low temperature in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy & cool with an afternoon high just over 50°. Light rain showers will occur with accumulations expected to range between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. It’ll become a bit breezy during the afternoon with gusts from the northwest up to 25 MPH.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be nice late October days with plentiful sunshine. A warming trend will occur with highs in the upper 50s on Friday and jumping into the mid 60s on Saturday!

Sunday there’s a small chance of showers and next week will be on the chillier side moving toward Halloween. Highs will slip into the 40s with a drier weather pattern.