Afternoon Forecast: October 21, 2019

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings will stay in effect through the overnight hours with gusts likely to peak between 50 and 70 MPH. Secure loose objects that could be blown around, drive cautiously, and be prepared for the power to go out as there is the potential given how strong the wind will become. The overnight low temperature will be in the upper 30s with a few light rain showers also happening.

Tomorrow will be a sunny and cool October day with the high rising into the mid 50s. The wind is expected to stay strong gusting over 40 MPH from the WNW.

Wednesday there’s a small chance of showers and it’ll be sticking to the cooler side locally approaching the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A warm up is coming this weekend as we hop back into the 60s on Saturday afternoon.