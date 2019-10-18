Afternoon Forecast: October 18, 2019

Tonight we’ll have a couple light rain showers pass through along a cold front with a low in the mid 40s.

Saturday will bring gorgeous autumn weather with a high in the upper 60s along with a mostly sunny sky.

Sunday look for increasing clouds and some light rain to enter in the afternoon as the temperature slips into the mid 60s. Rain will persist into Monday morning with total accumulation hovering around a quarter of an inch. Monday it’ll be extremely windy as the rain dissipates – gusts in the afternoon may exceed 50 MPH!

Uneventful fall weather follows the rain Sunday & Monday. Highs will be seasonal – if not just a bit on the cooler side – in the 50s next week. There are no significant rain chances coming our way beyond Monday.

Have a good weekend!