Afternoon Forecast: October 17, 2019

Tonight the temperature will fall into the upper 40s with a clear sky.

Friday and Saturday will be beautiful with highs in the 60s & 70s. The only issue in the short-term is that the wind will be strong Friday afternoon with gusts hitting about 35 MPH from the south.

On Sunday a storm system will deliver scattered showers by the afternoon. Rain may carry over into Monday as we cool off substantially down to highs in the 50s. The wind will be a factor once again on Monday with gusts potentially exceeding 50 MPH based on current model data. Be prepared for a breeze!