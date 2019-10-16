Afternoon Forecast: October 16, 2019

Tonight look for clear skies and calm conditions with a chilly low temperature in the middle 30s.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday we’re going to have some beautiful autumn weather with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The only slight issue in the short-term is that it’s going to be windy on Friday with gusts exceeding 30 MPH.

Clouds will start to work back into the region late in the day on Saturday. Sunday and Monday we have a decent chance of rain showers and perhaps even a couple thunderstorms. It’ll become cooler with highs in the 50s for most of next week.