Afternoon Forecast: August 30, 2019

Be prepared for a few light showers under mostly cloudy skies if you’re headed out to the Friday night football games. Temperatures will hang in the 60s making it slightly cool out in the bleachers.

Rain will stretch into Saturday morning before wrapping up during the early afternoon. Amounts will be pretty light for Sioux City and points in western Iowa at about a tenth to a quarter of an inch, but in Nebraska and South Dakota look for a half inch to an inch of precipitation. With cloud cover staying thick most of the day, the high temperature will only lift to about 70° Saturday afternoon.

We’ll dry out for Sunday and Labor Day Monday with pleasant conditions. Most of next week we should stay dry with highs holding in the 70s and 80s.

Have a great holiday weekend!