After nearly two years, home built by South Sioux City students finished

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Friday morning, the South Sioux City Chamber Coffee Hour took place at the “Student-Built Home” to recognize and thank area businesses who helped fund the project.

South Sioux City High School students spent nearly two years building a home on 601 D Street for a family in need. Shops, like Lechner Lumber, partnered with the project and helped assist with materials, electricity, and plumbing.

Those involved in the project got a plague as a thank-you, along with a cup of joe during the coffee hour.

“It was a fantastic experience, and the kids actually served in a manner that they were able to show off their skills with our employers and business partners,” said SSCCS Superintendent Todd Strom.

Administrators said each student that was involved was offered a job. The house recently sold for $186,000 to a family that also happened to be South Sioux City School alumni.

