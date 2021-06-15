After nearly 71 years, a Korean War veteran returns home and is laid to rest

GEORGE, Iowa (KCAU) – A summit between the US and North Korea in 2018 led to the return of the remains of the man they called “Uncle Eldy”. After 71 years, it was a return many thought wouldn’t happen.

Taps and a 21-gun salute all to honor the sacrifice made by US Army Corporal Eldert J. Beek. He was 20 years old when he died in the Korean War.

“You know, he paid the ultimate sacrifice and he got that welcome today from all these people. And all the legions and the military and the recognition that he fully deserved,” says Eldon Maxwell, Beek’s nephew.

Cindy Brey is Beek’s niece. She has fond memories of her uncle at a very young age.

“He was so welcoming. I stop and think of a 19-year-old young man, how many of them welcome their scrawny niece. When we came in the door, he would say come here pipsqueak and he’d throw me in the air and catch me,” says Brey.

“I remember as a kid growing up I said to my mom I said mom, what in the world did you ever name me Eldon, she says well you’re named after uncle Eldert, and I said well I guess that’s an honor, it is,” says Maxwell.

Beek’s family was contacted in 2020 with the news that his remains were part of a group of 55 Americans being released by North Korea. It was a day the family is grateful for, but one his mother and father didn’t live to see.

“We’ve had a gravestone for him, but he’s never been buried. So now he finally gets buried beside his mom and dad. So he comes home, and I have to tell you for years of growing up, grandpa kept thinking he was gonna come home. Well, he didn’t, but now he has,” says Maxwell.

Some of Beek’s military honors include the Purple Heart and the National Defense Service Medal. Reminders, his family and friends say, that freedom isn’t free.