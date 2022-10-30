EMERSON, Neb. (KCAU) — After nearly four years without a grocery store, residents in the small Nebraska town of Emerson found a way to bring the grocery experience back to town.

Co-Op Board President Mark Graf stated on Saturday that they had been planning for a couple of years to bring a grocery store back.

“A co-op is a bunch of people in town, really just investors, like if you think of a corporation,

They had purchased the old legion hall which had previously been a post-60, and they began to remodel it back into a grocery store. Graf added that they named the grocery store after the legion and that the whole community invested in it.

“It means everything,” said Store General Manager Brian Horak, “you can see the turnout today, but before this, when we were stocking, we put something on Facebook asking for help and had a bunch of people show up, and they help stock the shelves.:

Graf indicated that the grocery store brings more to the community than just a place to shop. The store also helps to bring food to local residents, including some that may not have transportation or a way to get to the store on their own. He added that the store also brings people back to Emerson’s Main Street.

“If a town is looking to create a store like this, come on over, take a look at it, get with the board too and ask them questions, and they’ll help them get a store themselves,” said Graf.