After Christmas Winter Storm Wrap Up

December 28, 2018 - A winter storm system packing heavy rain, freezing rain, snow, and powerful wind gusts near 50 MPH made an impact on Siouxland beginning the day after Christmas and lasting through Friday December 28th. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings were issued for central and western communities in Siouxland where heavy rain quickly froze over with the onset of colder temperatures Thursday afternoon. Numerous power outages occurred in rural Nebraska and plows were taken off the roads at times due to the dangerously low visibility.



Here's a sampling of the snow reports courtesy of the National Weather Service...



South Dakota

Tyndall - 7.6"

Yankton - 7.5"

Sioux Falls - 4.7"

Vermillion - 3.0"



Nebraska

Niobrara - 12.0"

Hartington - 5.0"

Norfolk - 1.3"



Iowa

Rock Rapids - 1.0"

Orange City - 0.8"

Sioux City - 0.7" (plus 1.23" of rainfall)

Sanborn - 0.5"



A crisp weekend is coming our way with overnight low temperatures sinking below zero leading into Saturday. Highs will stick in the 20s and 30s and there's a chance of additional snowfall entering the forecast Monday.