After being canceled last year, Tulip Festival blooming in 2021

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The tulips are blooming and the people of Orange City are teaching thousands of visitors about the community’s Dutch heritage.

The community has been doing the annual festival since 1936. Tulips are, of course, the featured attraction but daily parades, a carnival, entertainment and plenty of Dutch costumes make this one Siouxland’s signature summer events.

With last year’s event canceled by COVID-19, this year’s event has special meaning.

“This festival means a lot to our community, missing it last year was really tough for a lot of reasons. It really brings our community together, and not just our community here in Orange City but the whole area,” said Perry Krosschell.

Besides a few social distancing signs in certain buildings and extra hand sanitizing stations, COVID isn’t making much of an impact this year.

“It’s a blessing to be able to see everybody get together again and just enjoy the weather and enjoy being part of this town,” said vendor Dan Bonnema.

The events continue through Saturday. You can view the schedule of events here.