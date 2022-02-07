SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Afghan refugees settling throughout Siouxland, local leaders are encouraging people to hear their stories.

The Mary J. Treglia House hosted an event called “conversation about Afghan refugees”.

Several refugees shared their experiences fleeing the country and what it’s like now living in Sioux City.

An organizer with the event said it’s about seeing them as a part of the community.

“A lot of times with the immigration issue, when it’s just an issue and it’s not a real live person in front of you, it’s easy to kind of fall into one position or the other. When you have a person who comes and shares their story, they make it real and you can just see the complexity of the issue and I think it helps people put a face to it and I think they’re more inclined to kind of get involved and show compassion and empathy,” said Jason Lief with the National Immigration Forum.

Lief said he hopes Congress passes the “Afghan Adjustment Act” that would make it easier for Afghan refugees to apply for permanent residency in the U.S. Currently, most refugees can only stay for two years.