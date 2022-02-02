SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Over the last two months, the Mary J. Treglia Community House’s staff has worked tirelessly to provide resettlement services to the community’s newest members: refugees who fled from Afghanistan after the Taliban took back control of the country.

The Mary J. Treglia Community House has provided immigration and refugee services for more than a hundred years in Sioux City. Although refugee coordinator Mercedes Dimas has had sleepless nights organizing and planning for 20 Afghan refugees, she said the work is all worth it.

“I’m just, I’m grateful to be a part of it and I’m just grateful that they’re here and that they’re alive, and that they have opportunity,” said Dimas.

Reza Akrami, his wife, and two kids are some of the people who’ve been given that opportunity as they arrived in Sioux City in December after months spent on a military base with 12,000 other refugees. Reza described the gratitude he felt after being welcomed at the airport.

“I will never, never forget it and I will try my best to take it back to them, especially to Ms. Mercedes, but I know this that I can’t. Why? Because it is that much that is out of my coverage,” said Akrami.

But Dimas said resettlement in Siouxland has come with its challenges, including finding adequate, affordable housing in a place that can provide all the necessities for living.

“What you have to think about when you’re housing someone obviously is they’re not going to have transportation so they’ll have to have access to transportation, access to an employer that will be close enough or that will provide that transportation for them. In the neighborhood that they’re in, is there a grocery store that’s in walking distance,” said Dimas.

Reza’s family was settled in the Sergeant Bluff area and he said the Mary J. Treglia House has provided much more than resettlement to his family, including early education and English learning for his three-year-old son.

“He started preschool and he is so happy, he can say 1-2-3 up to 10, and ABC’s is starting,” said Akrami.

Dimas said their agency has enough furniture and supplies right now for the remaining refugees that are coming, but are looking for volunteers to help with transportation needs.