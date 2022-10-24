SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day who has already been adopted!

This is Bambi, a 9-12 month old, female, German Shepherd/ Husky mix. She was found at the intersection of 28th and Wall Street.

The shelter says Bambi is an extremely nice dog with a soft heart. She’s a little timid at first, but once she gets to know you, she will be your best friend forever. She even has a unique set of different colored eyes to add to her long list of stunning features.

Bambi has just been adopted, and we are so grateful to see her go to a happy loving home!

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com.