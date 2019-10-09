Adopt a pet, get a pumpkin

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – You can get pumpkins from grocery stores or the pumpkin patch, but there’s also a unique way to get a gourd this year.

The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center has received a donation of pumpkins to the shelter.

Anyone who donates or adopts to the shelter will get a pumpkin, with the proceeds helping spay and neuter pets, while the pumpkin supply lasts.

While this may seem like an unusual donation, officials say they appreciate it all the same.

“Hopefully it’s going to bring people in so they may adopt and that they know we’re here and we’re very grateful to the people that donated them to us so that they could have an impact on the community,” Cindy Rarrat from Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center said.

Officials say the adoption and rescue center has plenty of adoptable cats and dogs right now, the shelter has been over capacity for much of the past few months.