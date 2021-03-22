Additional priority group in South Dakota eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tens of thousands of additional people in South Dakota are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
The state Department of Health opened vaccinations to another priority group Monday.
Group 1E includes fire personnel and critical infrastructure workers, which covers employees in industries like water and wastewater, energy, finance, food service, food and agriculture, legal, manufacturing, shelter and housing, transportation and logistics, information technology, and communications.
The group includes approximately 227,000 South Dakotans. Currently, 37% of South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 23% are fully vaccinated.