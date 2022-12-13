SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County Board of Supervisors have approved a $300,000 add-on at the new county jail now under construction.

The money will go toward the construction of an indoor maintenance storage building. Something that was in the original project plans but cut as a cost cutting measure during the covid outbreak. Woodbury County Supervisor Keith Radig said construction of the add-on will be finished when construction of the entire facility is done.

“If we move now, we could probably have it done the around the same time so that when we open the jail on day one the storage shed will be open on day one,” said Radig.

Tuesday night’s 4-0 vote reauthorized the use of unallocated CIP funds for the building. It’s expected to house equipment like a transport-trailer, lawnmowers and other maintenance and landscaping materials.