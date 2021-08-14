Additional closures on South Fairmount Street starting Monday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of South Fairmount Street to Vine Avenue.

The closure will begin Monday and is expected to be completed by the end of September, according to the City of Sioux City.

photo courtesy of the City of Sioux City

The previous closure on South Fairmount from Transit to north of Laura will also remain closed, and a detour has been posted.

The additional closure will allow the contractor to reconstruct the road and sidewalks from Transit Avenue to Vine Avenue, and replace city utilities such as water, storm, and sanitary sewer.

The city advises motorists to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.