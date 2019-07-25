Adaptive Sports Iowa proving just about anyone can enjoy RAGBRAI

INDIANOLA, Iowa (KCAU) –

RAGBRAI riders rode almost 85 miles Wednesday on day 4 of the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, and some riders are inspiring others along the way.

A group from the Adaptive Sports Iowa cycling team is taking part in the ride. They say they hope to show that even with a disability, there’s nothing to stop anyone from living their life. That’s especially true for one man who traveled all the way from Orlando, Florida to participate.

“I basically took a regular bicycle flipped it upside down. I crank with the pedals then I got two wheels in the back there to keep me balanced as I go along. You can do anything just keep pushing. You can probably get started in adaptive sports probably just 6 months after your injury doing a RAGBRAI, probably you know, two years out. But you know, life goes on, yes sir,” said Scott Porter, a rider from Florida.

Riders should have a much easier time with Thursday’s leg of the ride. It only covers 65 miles stretching from Centerville to Fairfield.

