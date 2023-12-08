SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve is lit up for the holidays and ready for families to enjoy.

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night for the month of December, the homestead provides a free holiday activity for people looking to enjoy the holiday spirit. The near hour-long walking trail around the homestead is decked out with up to 80,000 lights.

The Adams Homestead park manager told KCAU 9 that the annual lighting display doesn’t come together overnight.

“This is our fourth year, and we start decorating the trees and the buildings in October,” park manager Jody Moats said. “So it takes about two months to prepare for everything, and we were very lucky this year because we had wonderful weather to work with, so we have probably close to 50,000-80,000 lights out here.”

The homestead will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the rest of the year, and will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.