Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve to host first-ever Pickin’ In The Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s time to get outside and start pickin’. Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve is just weeks away from hosting a first-time event, Pickin’ In The Park. That’s coming up Saturday, June 29 starting at 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.

You can take a step back in time and do a little shopping the heart of the homestead site. Vendors will be sharing their vintage, primitive, re-purposed, and rusty finds. Visitors can shop around, listen to live music or grab a bite to eat.

Admission is free.

Jody Moats, with Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to share the details for this first-time event.