Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve removing 3D archery targets due to vandalism

3D targets on the archery range. Photo Courtesy of the Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve.

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – The Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve said they will not have 3D targets on their archery range any longer.

Officials said they have decided to pull all of their 3D targets due to “some continuous vandalism.”

The nature preserve mentions the targets are expensive and not easy to replace, but the bag targets will still be available for archery enthusiasts.

They’re asking people to abide by the rules, and if anyone sees any inappropriate behavior at the range, to contact the visitor center.