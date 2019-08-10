Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve Park celebrates offical opening day

Families enjoyed a day of fun in nature at the annual Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve Park in North Sioux City.

The park hosts the fun day annually to celebrate the day the park offically opened as a state park. Families were served free authentic Dutch food by The Boy Scouts of America.

Jody Moats, the park manager, said it’s glimpse of the homestead lifestyle.

“It gives them an idea of what some of the homestead machines they had to use in their daily life. Its a great way for grand parents to share their history and family bonding. Its just a lot of fun where you can come on one of these days and spend the whole day out here,” said Moats.

There was also a threshing machine display and a buffalo chip throwing contest. This is the park’s 21st year celebrating their opening.