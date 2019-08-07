Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve celebrating state park anniversary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve is just days away from celebrating the day they became a state park. On August 14, 1997, Adams Homestead officially opened as a state park.

The park will be hosting an event to celebrate that anniversary Saturday, August 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This will be a free event for the whole family.

The park will have many activities throughout the day. Some of the activities include a threshing machine demonstration, corn shelling, candle-making, tin punching, homestead tours, and much more.

There will also be food and refreshments for purchase, along with free entertainment.

Jody Moats, with Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview of their anniversary celebration.