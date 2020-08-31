Actor Chadwick Boseman’s death brings awareness to Colon cancer

His death came at an age younger than most people even consider screening for colon cancer.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Last week, we learned of the death of Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman. Already, his passing is bringing new attention to a specific kind of cancer.

After a four year battle with colon cancer, Chadwick Boseman died last week at the age of 43. His death came at an age younger than most people even consider screening for Colon cancer.

“I was really devastated about it because he was a really good actor, and it kinda really sucks because he was fighting cancer for so long, and it just kinda finally hit him, and he was while he was fighting cancer, he also did movies too which is really amazing,” said Kaylena Engel, who lives in Sioux City.

News that actor Chadwick Boseman’s battle with Colon cancer had come to an end, has sparked discussion.

“It happened to someone pretty famous kinda at the height of their career and happened while he was relatively young, and if people have a takeaway message from that, I really think it should be the importance of screening,” said Humpal.

Dr. Matthew Humpal is a family medicine doctor who performs colonoscopies, he says early detection is key, which could mean screening at a younger age.

“I’ve heard some talks about lowering the screening colonoscopy to 45 instead of 50. I don’t think we are there yet, but it sure seems like it is becoming a little bit more commonplace in your younger population,” said Humpal.

Boseman was diagnosised with Colon cancer in 2016.

“One of the things that really makes it one of the more survivable cancers is just because we can typically find it fairly early as long as we do the recomended screenings,” said Humpal.

“Everyone needs to go get that checked. Yeah, you can tell how young he was, you know it’s kinda sad,” said Sheryl Jackson who lives in Sioux City.

Dr. Humpal says if it’s the colonoscopy that is keeping someone from getting tested, there are other ways to check Colon cancer. Ask your doctor.