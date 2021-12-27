SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — At times it can be challenging to find things to do with the family during winter break.

In the lull between Christmas and New Year’s when kids are still out of school, keeping kids engaged can be tough, but many studies show that learning through play is an effective way to combat the slide from being out of the classroom.

Sara Bunker, with LaunchPad Children’s Museum, says there are several ways to keep kids learning.

“So we believe that there’s a lot of learning that happens through play, so at LaunchPad we have lots of opportunities to play which helps grow their development mentally and physically,” said Bunker.

Some places like Cone Park even have more availability this time of year just for winter break.