Activist Frank LaMere passes away at 69

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Winnebago activist Frank LaMere has passed away at 69-years-old.

He passed away Sunday night undergoing surgery, according to indianz.com. He had recently been diagnosed with bile duct cancer.

He worked to raise awareness of Native American issues. He was best known for his championing against alcohol sales in Whiteclay Nebraska.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott gave the following statement on LaMere's passing.

“On behalf of the City Council, I’d like to share my condolences with the family of Frank LaMere. As many of you are aware, Frank passed away yesterday following a fight with bile duct cancer. As a passionate activist for the Native American community, Frank was instrumental in working with elected leaders, law enforcement, the public health sector and non-profits to find solutions to issues that face the Sioux City community and beyond. His ability to effectively engage people in difficult discussions about drug and alcohol addiction and homelessness over the years was evident in community initiatives like the Siouxland Street Project. He was looking forward to the opening of a new shelter, Hope Street of Siouxland, that will soon house 10 homeless men who are in recovery and connect them to permanent employment and housing. Frank was an advocate for people who need help but don’t know where to turn. Frank was their voice. He will be greatly missed.”

South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch issued the below statement:

“His family will be at a loss, but empowered by his legacy of positive actions. He will be sorely missed not only in South Sioux City but in Siouxland as a whole. He was an advocate for the downtrodden and his helpful spirit will never be replaced."

A prayer vigil will be held Monday night at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Indian Center, 1100 Military Road in Lincoln, Nebraska.